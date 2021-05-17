EFCC arrests ex-Kwara Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed over fraud allegations
Ahmed has been answering questions and writing statements at the EFCC office for hours.
EFCC officials are grilling Ahmed over an alleged diversion of N9 billion during his time in office, various sources have told Pulse.
The former governor who is an ally of ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki, has been at the EFCC Abuja office since 10am of Monday, May 17, 2021 and is likely to pass the night there.
Ahmed also served as Finance Commissioner in Kwara whilst Saraki was governor of the state.
