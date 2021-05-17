RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EFCC arrests ex-Kwara Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed over fraud allegations

Jude Egbas

Ahmed has been answering questions and writing statements at the EFCC office for hours.

Ex-Kwara Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed (Punch)
Abdulfatah Ahmed, who governed the north central Nigerian State of Kwara from 2011 to 2019, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC officials are grilling Ahmed over an alleged diversion of N9 billion during his time in office, various sources have told Pulse.

The former governor who is an ally of ex-Senate President Bukola Saraki, has been at the EFCC Abuja office since 10am of Monday, May 17, 2021 and is likely to pass the night there.

Ahmed also served as Finance Commissioner in Kwara whilst Saraki was governor of the state.

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

