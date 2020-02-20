Muhammed Audu, a son of the former Governor of Kogi State, late Alhaji Abubakar Audu, has been arrested by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly diverting funds donated to the Nigerian Football Federation for his personal use, Punch reports.

According to the EFCC, Audu was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

In a release by its Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, the anti-graft agency says investigation revealed that the ex-governor’s son diverted the funds totalling billions of naira using “two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds.”

“The operatives have arrested Muhammed Audu, son of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of Kogi State, for his alleged involvement in an alleged fraud.

“The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, February 18, for allegedly diverting the funds to the tune of several millions of United States Dollars and billions of Naira, which were donated to the Nigerian Football Federation to his personal use.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly used two of his companies, Mediterranean Hotels Limited and Mediterranean Sports, to divert the funds, which he could not account for. The suspect will soon be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded,” the EFCC says.