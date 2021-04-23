EFCC arrests Bitcoin trader, 4 others over alleged cybercrime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bitcoin trader was arrested alongside four others.

The EFCC spokesperson said the suspects were picked up from two locations at Elebu area in Ibadan.

He said the suspects, whose ages ranged from 21 to 37, were arrested sequel to series of intelligence received by the commission on their alleged involvement in internet-related crimes.

Uwujaren said the items recovered from the suspects included two cars, laptops, phones and some documents.