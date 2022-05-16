EFCC arrests accountant-general for N80bn fraud

The EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren made this known in a statement titled, ‘EFCC arrests Ahmed Idris, Accountant General of the Federation, for N80bn Fraud’, on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The commission said Idris was arrested after failing to honour an invitation, adding that the accountant-general allegedly laundered funds through bogus consultancies.

The statement reads in part, “Operatives of the EFCC on Monday, May 16, 2022 arrested the serving Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80bn.

“The commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.