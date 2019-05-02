Exactly a week after operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan zonal office arrested 32 yahoo boys in Abeokuta, EFCC officials in South-east Zonal Office have arrested another 37 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri.

EFCC zonal head in South-east, Usman Imam, said the arrest followed a raid on some targeted residences in Okwu Urata, Aladinma and Egbu areas, Premium Times reports.

According to him, the commission acted on intelligence “which pointed that the suspects were living lavish lifestyles without any known means of livelihood.”

Usman said the suspects specialise in defrauding unsuspecting victims, through the internet, adding that items such as computers and 25 exotic cars were recovered.

He said, “It is true that no society has been able to totally eradicate crime, but we are ready at least to reduce it to the barest minimum and it appears that this cybercrime is one of the challenges of our time, which the EFCC is willing to face drastically,” Mr Imam said.

“What is the business of a university student, a new graduate or youth corper looking for money to buy a car of N10 million? Obviously, this is rushing life and a collapse of our positive value system where people rarely want to start from a humble beginning,”

Among the﻿, 14 of them claimed to be undergraduates, while 18 others said they were self-employed in various vocations.

Items allegedly recovered from the alleged fraudsters include in six exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones, several documents containing false pretences and fetish objects.