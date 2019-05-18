Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Advance Fee Fraud section, in Abuja have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, in Delta state.

The suspected internet fraudsters were apprehended during during an early morning raid at Sapele, Delta State Friday, May 17, 2019.

The EFCC said the suspects, between ages 18 and 30, were "smoked out" of their hideouts.

Similarly, EFCC operatives from Abuja had arrested two suspected internet fraudster in Ughelli, Delta State, on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Items recovered from the suspects include laptop computers, iPhones, phones, ATM cards and three exotic vehicles. The cars are Benz C350, Benz ML 350 and Chrysler 300.

According the anti-graft agency, the raid on the internet fraudsters is one in the series by operatives of the EFCC in line with the directive of the acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu to rid the entire country of internet fraud and cyber crime.

The suspects, who made useful statements, would be charged to court as soon investigations are completed.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has filed an 11-count charge bothering fraud against Naira Marley, a Nigerian musician.

Naira Marly, known for publicly glorifying internet fraud, was arrested on his birthday, just few days after the release of a single, Am I a yahoo boy?