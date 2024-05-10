EFCC arrests 21 suspected 'Yahoo Yahoo' boys in Uyo, begins investigations
The suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.
Its Spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday. According to him, the suspected cyber criminals were arrested at different locations within Akwa Ibom.
He said that five of them were arrested at "Laundering Lounge", Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, on Monday while 16 others were arrested on Tuesday at Church Road, off Calabar Itu Road, Uyo.
"Items recovered from them include two luxurious cars, nine laptops, 28 smart phones and two wrist watches."
The EFCC spokesman said that the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.
