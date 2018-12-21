The Enugu Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two people suspected to be money launderers with the sum of $2.8 million.

According to an official statement released on Friday, December 21, 2018, the men were intercepted while trying to board an evening flight from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu to Lagos on Thursday, December 20.

The suspects, identified as Ighoh Augustine and Ezekwe Emmanuel, were caught with consignments of two suitcases, containing $1.4 million each, at the departure lounge of the airport.

The suspects, who were allegedly working for a company, Bankers Warehouse, reportedly confessed that they have been in the business of conveying cash for "some notable banks" for over six years.

They further confessed to EFCC investigators that they were in the process of conveying the $2.8 million for a Union Bank Plc branch, located at New Market, Onitsha, Anambra State.

The two also confessed to investigators that they had successfully carried out such assignments four times in 2018.

"They are presently giving useful information to operatives of the Commission, and will be charged to court soon," the statement read.