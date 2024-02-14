EFCC arrests 14 FUTA undergraduates, 19 others over alleged internet fraud
The EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.
Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to him, they were arrested alongside 19 others in the early hours of Wednesday, over suspected internet crimes.
“The suspects were arrested at different residential locations within Akure metropolis following intelligence on their alleged nefarious activities.
“Specifically, the sting operation that yielded their arrest was a response to strident calls to the EFCC by neighbours and parents around the locations, to save their children from being lured into internet-related activities by the suspects.
“Items recovered at the point of arrest include ten exotic cars, phones, laptops and one motorbike.
“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.
