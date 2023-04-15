The sports category has moved to a new website.
EFCC arrests 12 in Kano, Katsina for alleged vote buying

News Agency Of Nigeria

The EFCC commander said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

EFCC officials (PUNCH)

The EFCC Kano Zonal Commander, Faruk Dogondaji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that the suspects were arrested with N1.5 million cash in Kano and Katsina States.

According to him, 10 were arrested in Doguwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State and two in Kankiya LGA of Katsina State.

Dogondaji said that the suspects were arrested while attempting to induce eligible voters with cash in some polling units.

He said that the 10 suspects were apprehended with N1,357,500 million in Doguwa LGA, while the two suspects were arrested with N242,000 in Kankia LGA.

“We will also be physically present in all the collection centres to prevent change of results,” he said.

He said that the presence of the personnel in the electoral process would add credibility to the exercise.

The EFCC commander said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

