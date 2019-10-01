The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has re-arraigned a former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suwsam, over an alleged N3.1 billion money laundry charge.

Suswam, a senator representing Benue North East, was arraigned alongside the then Commissioner for Finance in his administration, Omadachi Oklobi.

Suswam and his co-defendant pleaded not guilty when the nine counts were read to them again before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, September 30, 2019.

They were initially arraigned before Justice Ahmed Mohammed in the same Abuja division of the court in November 2015.

Justice Mohammed, however, withdrew from the case in July 2019. The case was subsequently re-assigned to Justice Abang.

Justice Abang dismissed an objection raised by the defendants against the transfer of the case prior to his arraignment.

Suswam had, through his counsel, Chinelo Ogbozor, begged the judge to return the case file to Justice Mohammed.

But Justice Abang sustained the arguments put forward by the prosecuting counsel lawyer, Leke Atolagbe, who urged the judge to assume jurisdiction and order the defendants to be arraigned.