Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EFCC arraigns Saraki’s aide, others, over N3.5 bn fraud

Saraki EFCC arraigns Senate President’s aide, others, over N3.5 bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had preferred an 11 count charge against Makanjuola, Obiorah Amobi and a company, Melrose General Services Ltd, bordering on fraud allegations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
EFCC arraigns Saraki’s aide, others, over N3.5 bn fraud play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(AGN)

A Federal High Court Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered the remand in custody, of Gbenga Makanjuola, an aide to Senate President Bukola Saraki, over alleged N3.5 billion fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had preferred an 11 count charge against Makanjuola, Obiorah Amobi and a company, Melrose General Services Ltd, bordering on fraud allegations.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their arraignment, EFCC’s lawyer, Mr Ekene Iheanacho, asked that the accused be remanded in prison, and also sought for a trial date.

Responding, Makanjuola’s lawyer, Mr Paul Erokoro (SAN) drew the court’s attention to a bail application on behalf of the first accused.

He said that the application has been served on the prosecution and sought the court’s permission to move it.

Similar request was also made by other defence lawyer.

Arguing his application, Erokoro said that the accused was a former member of the House of Representatives and as such prepared to face trial.

“My client is a full-time staff at the Senate and is not a flight risk.

“He was a member of the House of Representatives; I urge the court to grant him bail to prepare for his trial”, he said.

Other defence counsel also pleaded with the court to admit the other accused to bail on liberal terms.

Meanwhile, in his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Iheanacho, urged the court to dismiss the bail applications on the grounds that the accused constitutes flight risks.

“One of the defendants have absconded; the chances that the other defendants will abscond are now higher with their arraignment.

“We urge the court to refuse the defence requests for bail,” he said.

After listening to the submissions of counsel in the matter, Justice Babs Kuewumi adjourned the case until Oct 9. for ruling on the bail applications.

He, however, ordered that the accused be remanded until determination of their bails.

In the charge, the accused were alleged to have committed the offence in December 2016.

They were said to have conspired to disguise the unlawful origin of the sum of N3.5 billion paid into the account of Melrose.

According to the prosecution, the accused took control of the sum which was transferred from the Nigeria’s Governors Forum account, into an Access Bank account operated by Melrose.

The prosecution said that the accused ought to have known that the sum represented proceeds of unlawful activities.

The offences contravenes the provisions of sections 15, 15 (2), 15(3), 18, and 18 (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Amendment Act 2011.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Pastor explains why God is punishing Lagos Gov and his wifebullet
2 Ambode’s Press Conference Nigerians on social media react as Gov fails...bullet
3 In Lagos Tanker spills fuel on Lagos-Badagry expressway, many...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President nominates Magu's Chief of Staff, Olukoyede, to become EFCC Secretary
Davido Read as singer drags friend who trolls uncle over Osun elections
Pulse Movie Review Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons is a brilliant mix of powerful casting and relatable humour
Tech The 50 worst TV shows in modern history, according to critics
EFCC Challenge those embezzling public funds
Aisha Buhari First Lady’s aide who “received N2.5bn” from politicians, businessmen released
Pulse Interview Fresh L speaks on working with Davido, DRB and his new EP, S.U.N.S
Anti-Corruption Fight Return illicit funds or face prosecution, Magu tells looters
Aisha Buhari Ex-APC chieftain wants EFCC to probe N2.5bn scam in First Lady’s office

Local

Buhari meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja
Buhari President now a global icon in fight against corruption, says Onyeama
President Buhari promises to bring back Leach Sharibu
Buhari President promises to bring back Leach Sharibu
Buhari meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja
Buhari President meets El-Rufai, Akeredolu in Abuja
Army hands over 106 released Dapchi girls to FG
Buhari President to attend NDA graduation on Saturday
X
Advertisement