EFCC arraigns Indian for alleged N816m fraud

The EFCC on Thursday arraigned an Indian, Chandra Singh, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for alleged N816 million fraud.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). [dailynigerian]
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The EFCC counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, prayed the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre, following his not guilty plea.

“We are also ready to open trial and have witnesses in court,” she said.

The prosecution alleged the defendant, on or before Jan. 1, 2021, whilst in the employment of African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd, solicited indirectly to confer undue advantage for his company CVN Engineering ltd in order that he influence his employee to award the supply of costing N365 million to CVN Engineering Ltd.

The anti graft agency also alleged that the defendant solicited indirectly to confer undue advantage for his company Neo Paints Nigeria Ltd in order that he influence his employee to award the supply of costing N451 million to Neo Paints Nigeria Ltd.

The prosecution also submitted that the defendant dishonestly retained the sum of 4,150 USD belonging to African Natural Resources and Mines Ltd.

The defence counsel, Mr Hassan Olanrewaju, informed the court of the bail application for the defendant and requested for a short adjournment to enable him prepare for the trial.

“I was only served with the amended information and proof of evidence this morning in court, and it will only be fair to be given time to prepare, ” Olarewaju said.

The alleged offences violated to Sections 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, and Section 83 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2011.

Justice Ismail Ijelu remanded the defendant in Ikoyi Correctional Centre and adjourned untill Nov. 30 for hearing of bail application and commencement of trial.

