Kucha is facing a four-count charge of conspiracy, misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office and gratification before a Federal High Court, Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former vice chancellor, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Y. Tarfa, told the court that Kucha committed the offences while serving as a public officer at the university between 2012 and 2017.

Tarfa said that the defendant collected the money as bribe in the course of performing his official duties.

He said that the money was paid into Kucha’s Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) Account No: 0124395144 as a bribe for performing his official duties.

Tarfa said that the offences contravened Section 18(c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Act, 2000.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Timothy Dim, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms, and also remand him in EFCC custody, pending the perfection of the bail condition.

Justice A. Olajuwon granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million, with one surety in like sum.

Olajuwon ordered that the surety must be a public servant with the federal or Benue State government on Grade Level 17.

He said that the court must confirm the authenticity of the documents of the surety.

Olajuwon order that the former vice chancellor be remanded in EFCC’s custody, pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

He adjourned till Jan. 5, 2020 for trial.