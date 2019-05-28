The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday in Lagos arraigned five oil marketers who allegedly stole petroleum products worth one billion naira from the United Bank of Africa (UBA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants are:

Thompson Omoietan, Adeleke Lasun, Funmilola Oyerinde, Adegoke Shadrack and James Amore.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy to steal, stealing and forgery before an Ikeja High Court.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso ordered that they should be kept in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending ruling on their bail applications.

“This case is adjourned to June 11 for ruling on the bail applications,” Oyefeso said.

NAN reports that following the defendants’ pleas, their counsel had prayed the court to grant them bail in the most liberal terms.

According to the EFCC, the defendants committed the offences in September 2011 alongside 13 others at large.

The commission alleged that those at large included Ngozi Okoye, Menol Oil and Gas Ltd., Faicek Petroluem Ltd., Cynthia Gboneme, Patience Onyebuchi, Godwin Onyeke and Moses Ojera.

It listed the names of the others as Umanah Bassey, Onwuka Ibisi, Hyginus Nwosu, Solomon Okpithe, Gbolade Otukoya and Godwin Omoke.

“The defendants and their accomplices also forged documents entitled “Supervisory Discharge Certificate” addressed to the managing director of Menol Oil and Gas Ltd.,” EFCC counsel, Mr Kayode Oni, told the court.

According to the EFCC, the offences contravene Sections 278, 285, 359, 363 and 409 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos State, 2011.