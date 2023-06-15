EFCC appoints Abdulkarim Chukkol as acting Chairman
Chukkol, a seasoned investigator specialising in cybercrime and money laundering, takes the helm at EFCC
The news was shared through an official post on the EFCC's verified Facebook page on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Chukkol, who previously held the position of Director of Operations within the Commission, has been described as a pioneer staff and an illustrious member of the EFCC Cadet Course One. With a wealth of experience as an investigator, he has developed expertise in the fields of cybercrime and money laundering, making him a highly qualified candidate for this new role.
