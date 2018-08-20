Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

EEDC promises 24-hour technical support for uninterrupted power

Eid-el-Kabir Disco promises 24-hour technical support for uninterrupted power during Sallah

EEDC said its cash offices would be opened to customers between 9.00 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the settlement of electricity bills during the holidays.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eid el-Kabir celebration play

Eid el-Kabir celebration

(lindaikeji)

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) on Monday assured its customers of 24-hour technical support during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to ensure steady power supply.

Its Head of Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh, gave the assurance in Enugu.

The Federal Government has declared Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 as public holidays to celebrate the Sallah.

EEDC said its cash offices would be opened to customers between 9.00 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the settlement of electricity bills during the holidays.

The company also said it encouraged customers to take advantage of the alternate payment channels to make their payments.

“Receipts must be obtained for every payment made with a complementing SMS alert confirming such payments,’’ it said.

According to the company, its technical and operation teams will be on ground at our district offices to attend to faults that may occur during the holiday period.

“Customers are, therefore, encouraged to make use of our 24/7 call centre facility in reporting faults by simply dialing 084 700 100,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President vows to jail more peoplebullet
2 Daura Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recallbullet
3 In Osun Government declares Monday public holiday for Isese festivalbullet

Related Articles

Eid el-Kabir Dogara preaches love, tolerance during festive season
Eid-el-Kabir Cleric warns Muslims against using ill-gotten money to buy ram
Sallah Celebration Borno governor’s wife donates 100 rams to clerics, vulnerables
Eid el-Kabir See the different ways you can prepare your ram meat for Sallah/Ileya
In Kaduna FRSC deploys 250 personnel, to impound drivers without license
Eid-el Kabir Cattle dealers decry low patronage in Kano
Eid-el-Kabir FRSC deploys 79 personnel in Sango-Ota
Eid-el-Kabir How to do Pre-Sallah shopping without running out of cash
Eid-el-Kabir Delta Gov. Okowa congratulates Muslims, urges Nigerians to be united
Lifestyle 5 gifts you can give your Muslim friends for Eid El Kabir

Local

Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Saraki
Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate President
Buhari in Katsina ahead of Sallah celebration
Buhari President in Katsina ahead of Sallah festivities
Why we demolished Yinka Ayefele's Music House - Oyo govt
Yinka Ayefele Why we demolished musicians Music House - Oyo govt
7 corruption allegations APC says will stop Saraki's presidential ambition
2019 Election 7 corruption allegations that will frustrate Saraki's presidential ambition - APC