Edwin Clark, others call Buhari a tribalist over new DSS DG

Elder statesman, Edwin Clark and some elders have accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being tribalistic for appointing Yusuf Bichi as the new DG of DSS.

The elders under the aegis of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum rejected the appointment of the new DSS boss saying President Buhari is sectional, narrow, parochial, and tribalistic.

In a statement by the forum signed by Edwin Clark on Thursday, September 13, 2018, the forum condemned Buhari’s failure to make Matthew Seiyefa the DSS boss after he had acted in the same capacity for over a month.

Seiyefa had been appointed in acting capacity by acting President Yemi Osinbajo after Lawal Daura was sacked over the siege at the national assembly.

“The I-don’t-care and in-your-face attitude of the President in restoring Nigeria security architecture to the provocative situation of having 16 out of 17 service chiefs from his corner of the country is a clear demonstration of the fact that Nigeria for General Muhammadu Buhari is no more than his section of Nigeria and the resources and the constitutionally mandatory votes from other sections of the country.

“Since 1960, Nigeria has never had a leader more sectional, narrow, parochial, and tribalistic like the current President who went on a global stage to divide Nigeria into “97 % and 5%.

“We have looked critically at the profiles of the Acting DG who was removed and the one Buhari just appointed and it is crystal clear that Bichi does not come with any experience close to that of Seiyefa.

“The only qualification for this appointment is therefore only the rabid nepotism of the President which has seen him always masking personal and sectional interest as national interest.

“Besides, Bichi is an out-of-the -system man drafted by Mr Lawan Daura in the days of his nepotism rule at the DSS. The next six most senior persons in line of succession at the DSS after Seiyefa are from our findings are all southerners which may explain why the President picked a man who already retired from the DSS to lead because of ethnic affinity.

“That the President went ahead to deep himself further into the cocoon of ethnic irredentism in making this insensitive appointment shows clearly that he does not care a hoot about the unity, cohesion and oneness of Nigeria.

“We reject this appointment and we do not shy in telling Mr President that he no longer pretends that the country is one under him.”

FG defends Bichi's appointment

The Federal Government says President Muhammadu Buhari is not lopsided in the totality of appointments made into public offices and cannot be judged only on isolated case of security sector.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the defense on Friday in Lagos when he paid advocacy visit to Channels Television to drum support for national campaign against fake news.

The Channels’ management team had asked the minister for his reactions to the criticism of lopsidedness that had trailed appointments in the security sector.

With the latest appointment of Yusuf Bichi as the new Director-General of Department of State Service, DSS, Buhari was alleged of being sectional, appointing mainly northerners to man the security apparatus of the nation.

The minister said the critics should stop focusing only on the security sector in their assessment.