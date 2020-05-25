The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifejika on Sunday in Asaba.

Okowa described the nonagenarian as “a fearless and patriotic leader’’, who cares for the interests of his people and the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

He said that Clark had worked so hard to place his name in the annals of history, as a great fighter of the Niger Delta course.

The governor noted that the elder statesman’s voice on national issues and his unrelenting service to the nation had made him stood out as a “great, patriot and fearless leader”.

He said that the nonagenarian’s wise regular counseling and leadership acumen, contributed immensely to the stability, growth and development of the Niger Delta region in particular and the entire country in general.

”On this occasion of your 93rd birth anniversary, I heartily rejoice with you and your family, on behalf of the government and people of Delta.

”In the past 93 years of a life of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfillment, you have not only served our nation at different levels, but with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, to its peace and unity.

”Till date, you have continued to give yourself in the service of our fatherland, through your wise counsels and comments on national issues.

“As an enviable and notable voice in the call for the restructuring of the nation, you have made indelible footprints through your remarkable contributions to the Niger Delta struggle and we owe you a great deal of appreciation,” Okowa said.

The governor joined Chief Clark’s family, friends and well wishers to thank Almighty God for Clark.

He also prayed that the Lord continue to bless Clark with robust health and imbue him with His continued guidance, protection and enduring provision in the years ahead.