Educationist wants FG consider students, urgently resolve conflict with ASUU

He said that the conflict needed urgent resolution “because the students have been at home for quite sometime now”.

The educationist said that public university students had been left behind by their private university counterparts due to ASUU strikes.

Adedokun said that LearnSmart Solution was set up to organise academic competitions and help students struggling with mathematics across the country.

He said that over 200 primary schools and 700 students participated in the second edition of the competition which was in mathematics and computer-based.

Adedokun said that the first edition organised in 2021 was meant for junior secondary school students.

“We decided to make the second edition bigger than that of last year because a lot of schools across the country applied for this competition,” he said.

He appealed to corporate organisations and well-meaning individuals to support the initiative by sponsoring the competition.

Adedokun thanked the management of Halcyon School, Ilupeju, Lagos State, and other schools for teaching their pupils well.

Master Caleb Okereke, a Primary Six pupil of Halcyon School, Ilupeju, emerged the best student, with Adeniyi Oluwatofunmi of Women Society Primary School, Lagos, as a co-winner, to get the topmost prizes.

Both pupils thanked the organisers of the competition and urged its continuity.

Okereke and Adeniyi said they were happy to come first in the competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pupils were given N100, 000 each.

They also received plaques and certificates of participation.