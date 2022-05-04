RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Education Minister insists striking ASUU members should not get paid

The Minister of State for Education said this while speaking about the ongoing strike in an interview.

Mr Emeka Nwajiuba
Mr Emeka Nwajiuba

The Minister made the disclosure while speaking to Punch in an interview published on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

He said during the interview, “The lecturers have continued to earn salaries while on strike; it doesn’t make sense to earn salaries when you have refused to work.

“If you refuse to even pay them, by the time they call off the strike, they will still come back to fight for the payment of the period they refused to work.

“You can air your grievances, come to the negotiation table without refusing to work. The issue of the strike has become a thing of concern. I have four children; two have graduated while the other two are still in public universities. I feel for them, I feel for other students who are at home. I feel the same way other parents feel, but can I bring money from my house and give it to ASUU?

“The Ministry of Education isn’t the employer of the lecturers, we are a supervisory body, and there is no way we can fire or hire someone. Universities have governing councils that supervise the activities that go on, our job as in the ministry is to supervise, we can’t meddle in.”

He also criticised the association’s demand for the Federal Government to scrap the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), insisting that the government would not necessarily scrap it because they asked, saying that he also got paid through the same system.

