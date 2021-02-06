The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has released the list of Visitation Panels to 25 Federal Polytechnics and 21 Colleges of Education as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, with a directive to submit their reports in six weeks.

It would be recalled that on Jan. 21, at the 2020 Annual Ministerial Press Briefing, the minister promised that the list of the visitation panels to the institutions would be released in two weeks.

Adamu, while rolling out the list, in Abuja, on Friday, said the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the visitation panels would include, among others; examining the relationship between the institution and the various statutory bodies it had interactions with.

He said they would also examine the quality of leadership in the institutions, in terms of the role of the Governing Board, the Head of institution and other principal officers, in addition to examining the financial management of the institution, over the recommended period, and determine whether it was in compliance with appropriate regulations.

” The panel will also investigate the application of funds, particularly, the special grants and loans meant for particular projects, in order to determine the status of such projects and their relevance for further funding.

” Examine all academic programmes, policies and practices, as well as the total academic and physical development, performance and direction of the institution and advise as to whether the desired targets have been met.

” Study the general atmosphere of the institution over the period in question. In particular, the general conduct and comportment of all personnel of the institution, especially staff, students and managers,” he said.

He also said the panels would advise as to whether the correct training was being given and how necessary corrections might be made, amongst others, and that the six weeks approved for submission of their reports begins with the commencement of their sittings.

He said the panel to Polytechnics had five members and a Secretary, with the following as Chairmen: Federal Polytechnic Kaduna, Prof. S.O Abdurraheem, Federal Polytechnic Kazaure, Mrs Hindatu Abdullahi, Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda, Prof. Remy Uche, and Federal Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi, Dr Ugochukwu Uba.

Others were: Federal Polytechnic Bali, Hon. Usani U Usani, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Alh. Bawa Buwari, Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Prof. Aliyu Ardo, Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Prof. William Qurix and Federal Polytechnic Bida, Alh. Bappah Toro, Federal Polytechnic Idah, Mr Aminu Moddibo and Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Prof. Francis Egbokhare.

Also, on the list were: Federal Polytechnic Offa, Prof. Duro Oni, Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Prof. Stephen Ocheni and Federal Polytechnic Oko, Prof. Abiodun Olotuah. Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Prof. Joseph Ajienka, Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Sen. Ayo Arise, Federal Polytechnic Bonny, Prof. Ben Angwe and for Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Prof. A.T. Abdullahi.

Federal Polytechnic Ekowe, Prof. Y.A. Quadri and Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Engr. Chris Okpechi, Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, Prof. Fidelis Ogah, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Dr Nuru Yakubu, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Prof. Essiet Essiet, Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji, Mr Ibrahim Nakande and Yaba College of Technology, Dr Amina Shamaki, make up the full list.

The Chairmen of Visitation Panels to the 21 Colleges of Education included:-Federal College of Education (FCOE) Abeokuta, Prof. Charles Uche, FOEC Zaria, Engr. Kazim Mahmood, Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri, Prof. Michael Omolewa and Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Prof. Pai Obayan.

Others were: FCOE, Kano, Prof. Chijioke Nwozuzu, FCOE (Technical) Akoka, Mrs Olufunke Agagu, FCOE Okene, Prof. Kabiru Isyaku, FCOE, Pankshin, Prof. Francis Obafemi, FCOE, Yola, Dr. Fatima Jibril, FCOE, Katsina, Prof. Joe Assor and FCOE (Special), Oyo, Hon. Shehu Lambu.

Also on the list were: FCOE, Eha-Amufu, Prof. Onwuri Georgewill, FCOE (Technical) Gusau, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, FCOE, Kontagora, Prof. Yakubu Kwagyany, FCOE, Obudu, Prof. Armstrong Adejo, FCOE (Technical), Omoku, Prof. Rahila Gowon, FCOE (Technical) Potiskum, Alh. Sani Danladi and FCOE (Technical) Umunze, Prof. Shehu Dalhatu.

FCOE(Technical) Asaba, Dr Ibrahim Zurmi, FCOE (Technical) Bichi, Prof. Rasheed Aderinoye and FCOE (Technical) Gombe, Mr Sunday Ogbonna, make up the full list.