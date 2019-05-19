The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has advised other government agencies to emulate the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in their system of operations.

Adamu said the exam body has been prudent in its spending and style of administration.

The minister made the call on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the unveiling of JAMB’s renovated headquarters and staff canteen.

Adamu praised the Board saying it is the most transparent in which the ministry is proud of.

He, therefore, called on other agencies to clean up their registration processes and be like JAMB in terms of transparency and resource management.

“JAMB has been leading other parastatals in terms of its administration which has been transparent and has been firm in all of its policies, and this has generated huge returns for the country and this is worth emulating.

The Federal Ministry of Education is in full support of JAMB in all its efforts and will give all the necessary assistance required and will ensure that all exam inadequacies are confronted”, he said

Adamu, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Rasheed Adamu decried involvement of youths in examination malpractice in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

You'll recall that JAMB recently announced the release of the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results and 34,120 results were withheld