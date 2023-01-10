ADVERTISEMENT
Edo Train Attack: 6 rescued as kidnappers demand N20m for each victim

Bayo Wahab

Edo State Government urges the media to avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims

On Saturday, January 7, 2023, gunmen invaded the train station in Igueben, Igueben Local Government Area of the state, and kidnapped 32 passengers waiting to board a train to Warri in Delta State.

According to Daily Trust, the kidnappers contacted the family on Monday, January 9, 2023.

But the spokesperson of the Edo state Command SP Chidi Nwanbuzor said he is not aware of the kidnappers’ demand.

Meanwhile, six of the victims including three minors have been rescued by security agents in collaboration with hunters and vigilantes.

The Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare confirmed this in a statement on Monday, January 9, 2023.

According to him, the freed persons include a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother with her baby, a 6-year-old girl, and two siblings; aged two and five years old.

The statement reads in part: “Following the directive from Governor Godwin Obaseki that the kidnappers that attacked the train in Igueben on Saturday be smoked out of their hiding and the persons abducted be rescued, we are happy to announce that six (6) persons have been rescued.

“The six persons are a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother with her baby, a 6-year-old girl, and two siblings; aged two and five years old.

“We commend the efforts of the rescue team in the bushes and their support staff that have been working tirelessly since the incident occurred to ensure the kidnapped passengers are rescued and reunited with their families.

“We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers.”

The commissioner also urged the media to avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress.

