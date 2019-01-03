Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo gave the warning while meeting with the contractors handling the projects, at Government House, in Benin on Thursday.

The governor said the renovation work being carried out through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) was important to his administration.

He said, “Ordinary, I will not interact with contractors, but because of the priority we place on basic education, I decided to have this all-important meeting with you.

“We have five pillars of our SUBEB system and one of them is the refurbishment of our schools”.

He said the state government had set up a team to monitor the refurbishment of the schools, stressing that any contractor who does not perform as expected will be prosecuted.

“To fix basic education, you need to look at all aspects, the training of teachers, and review of curriculum and refurbishment of the physical environment of the schools.

“We want you to understand that you are part of our efforts at rebuilding our basic education system and thus, you must deliver on the job as specified.

“We are taking the process seriously and anybody that does not perform as expected will be in trouble,” he warned.

He urged the contractors to fast track delivery of the job, so that they could bid for the additional 230 school projects recently advertised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the schools to be refurbished include: Ojirami Primary School, in Ojirami, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area (LGA) and Ugbogo Primary School in Igarra, Akoko Edo LGA.

Others are: Egbokor Primary School, Idunmwingun Primary School, Iguere Primary School, Evboeghae primary school and Oza Primary School, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area and over 200 other schools across the three senatorial districts of the state.