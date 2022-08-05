Edo to recruit 1,000 teachers, extends reform to secondary education

This recruitment, she said, would be in addition to the 3,000 teachers already engaged for the primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

According to her, the action is to address the existing shortage of teachers towards a provision of high quality education.

The commissioner said the reform was meant to prepare students to meet performance expectations in a constantly changing workplace so as to remain relevant.

Under the reform, she said, 60 per cent of the activities in the schools would be for teaching, learning and instructional time, 24 per cent for co-curricular activities while 16 per cent devoted for brain stimulating activities for students.

She also disclosed that model digital learning would be introduced across the state, commencing with 40 pilot schools in partnership with the UNICEF.

“The quality of education students receive in school has come under scrutiny recently in Edo State due to the high rate of malpractice and misconduct reported during major examination exercises in the state as well as lack of personnel to effectively deliver training across 307 schools dispersed across the state 18 local government areas.

“In order to build on the achievements already seen in the Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) Programme, the state government has been compelled to take decisive action under the EdoBEST 2.0 reform agenda in order to address concerns with secondary education,” she said.

Osa-Oviawe explained that school calendar had been designed in a way to ensure students learn for at least 400 hours/450 class periods each term.

“The reform will implement a uniform timetable that guarantees lectures are delivered just about anywhere, reduces the possibility of instructors’ classes conflicting, and maximises the use of the limited teaching staff and resources.

“Implement a uniform scheme of work and scripted lessons to direct teachers in the universally dispensing lectures throughout the state and uphold a high standard of teaching and learning.

“Make it easier to set up in-class libraries in all the state’s classrooms with the goal of enticing students to use the libraries more and learn how to manage books,” said the commissioner.