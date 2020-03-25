Shaibu said this while addressing newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.

“The index case of Coronavirus in Edo, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Frank Okiye, who traveled to the United Kingdom came back and has been on self-isolation.

”He was tested and proved positive. He is in stable condition and his family members have been tested and they all came out negative.

”Gov. Godwin Obaseki has also gone on self-isolation, following his close contact with Gov. Bala Muhammad and the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive to coronavirus,” he said.

Shaibu said that the State Government had adopted measures to prevent spread of the disease in the state.

”Government has acquired 40 drums of hand sanitisers for distribution across all Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

”We are still maintaining that a gathering of persons above 20 is restricted, markets remain closed, except for those selling essential commodities like food and medicine,’’ he said.

Shaibu said that 111 persons had been tracked so far, 64 per cent of them located and five samples taken for test, assuring that the state has a very strong contact tracing team because of its experience with in the handling of Lassa fever.