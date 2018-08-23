Edo records impressive turnout of workers after Eid-el-Kabir holiday

news

There was an impressive turnout of civil servants in Benin on Thursday, as work resumed after the 2-day public holiday granted by the Federal Government for this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the Federal Secretariat along Benin-Auchi Road, as at 8 a.m, observed that the workers were prompt in their offices.

Same situation was witnessed at the State Secretariat along Sapele Road, as workers got to work before 9 a.m.

NAN also observed that the parking lots of the two secretariats were filled up very early in the morning.

A worker at the Federal Secretariat, Mr Solomon Odion, said that he was happy to resume work after the 2-day holiday.

Odion said that the holiday provided him the opportunity to visit his family and spend quality time with old friends.

Another civil servant at the state secretariat, Mr David Isibor, expressed satisfaction with the level of resumption of the workers after the holiday.

He revealed that state government workers got their salaries before the holiday, and lauded Gov. Godwin Obaseki, for the prompt payment coming before the break.

He said that the break allowed him to refresh, and prepared him to work with the best of his ability.

NAN also observed that other commercial activities like vendors for food, drinks and airtime top-up, within the secretariat buildings visited had commenced Thursday’s business.