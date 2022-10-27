Edo records 113 deaths from road crashes in 9 months – FRSC

Benemaisia, who disclosed this at the flag-off of the “Ember Months” campaign in the state, said that the deaths were recorded from about 193 crashes.

He also said that of the total crashes, 58 were fatal, 106 serious and 29 minor, adding that about 456 persons were involved in the RTCs.

He also said that about 477 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, noting that the figures were alarming and called for concerted effort amongst all to curtail/curb the carnage.

He noted that a research conducted by the command indicated that the rapid causes of crashes included impatience, indiscipline and intolerance.

He explained that impatience on the part of drivers had to do with the lack of time management and planning, “whereas indiscipline is characterised by dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, indiscriminate parking, route violation, poor vehicle maintenance, excessive speeding, overloading, driving with worn-out tyres, distracted driving attitude and others.

“Intolerance is characterised by hostility among motorists and inconsideration for other road users, and these are known as the three Is,” he said.

The sector commander noted that though people had given bad connotations to the Ember months and made them sound dreadful, they were, however, just like other months.

He therefore emphasised on the command’s readiness to combat RTCs and other road mishaps in the state in order to ensure a safe crossover into the year 2023.

Benemaisia also quoted Gov. Godwin Obaseki, who was the special guest of honour at the event, as reiterating government’s readiness to continually support the FRSC in its efforts to reduce RTCs in the state.

He said that the governor, represented by Mr Anthony Okungbowa, the state’s Head of Service, also reteirated government’s commitment to make the roads safe for residents in the state.

He said that the governor further called on residents of the state to key into the 2022 ember month theme: ‘Avoid Speeding, Overloading and unsafe Tyres to arrive alive, and be safety conscious’ to ensure that “our roads are safe for motorists and other road users.

“As a government, we are very much concerned with the challenges on our roads. The Edo State government will not sit on its oars but create an enabling environment and support for the corps.

“I deeply appreciate the FRSC as well as the organisers of this event for their thoughtfulness in putting this together,” Benemaisia quoted the governor as saying.

He further said that Assistant Corps Marshal Chukwuma Njoku, Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO), zone RS 5 with headquarters in Benin, in his remarks warned about the hazards of excessive speeding.

He said that Njoku, represented by Deputy Corps Commandant Ben Akunne, also warned against overloading and bad tyres and reiterated the Corps’ resolution to tackle these critical offences.