Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Edo received 3,883 Libyan returnees in 10 months – official

Homecoming Edo received 3,883 Libyan returnees in 10 months – official

The statistics were given in the one year report on activities of the State Taskforce Against Human trafficking made available to NAN in Benin on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerians sue Italy for ‘torturing’ them through Libya play

Migrants brought home from Libya arrive in Benin, capital of Edo State in midwest Nigeria, after being stranded in the volatile North African country en route to Europe.

(AFP)

The Edo Government says it received 3,883 Libyan returnees between November 2017 and August 2018.

The statistics were given in the one year report on activities of the State Taskforce Against Human trafficking made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Thursday.

The document indicated that the returnees came in 34 different batches from the last quarter of 2017 till date.

It said that all the returnees had been profiled and registered in the data base of the taskforce.

The document also indicated that 415 of the returnees had been trained in various vocations and skills to enable them become useful to the society.

It said that N60.2 million had been spent by the task force on payment of three months’ stipend to the returnees.

The payment is usually made to different categories of returnees in the following order – N20, 000 for single returnees, N25, 000 for pregnant returnees and N10, 000 for children.

“The first verification exercise was conducted on the 22nd of December, 2017 and the sun of N10.5 million was paid out to returnees in the state as first stipend.

“Following the second verification exercise on the 9th of January, 2018, the sum of N31.7million was again paid as stipend to these returnees.

“Then after the third verification exercise on 26th of April, 2018, a total sum of N17. 9 million was paid out as stipend.

“This brings the total sum to N60, 170,000 (Sixty million, One Hundred and Seventy Thousand left Naira) has been paid out as stipends to the returnees.

“The payment of stipend is still ongoing,” it stated.

The taskforce said that it had made some inroads in the reported cases of human trafficking and related matters.

It said that four cases had been charged to court, two ready for arraignment, while one had been transferred to NAPTIP.

The document said that 28 cases were currently under investigation, while four cases had been kept in view.

The task force commended the state House of Assembly for the passage of the Edo State Trafficking in Persons and Prohibition Law and said it was not relenting on its advocacy and sensitisation programmes. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 #EndSARS Osinbajo orders IGP Idris to reform notorious Police unitbullet
2 #EndSARS 9 things you need to know about 'new' SARSbullet
3 #EndSARS IGP overhauls SARS hours after Osinbajo’s orderbullet

Related Articles

Dabiri-Erewa 116 Nigerians trapped in Libya slave camps to be repatriated soon
Italian Asylum Meet 30-yr-old Ogochukwu Efeizomor who wanders the streets of Milan
Buhari President orders repatriation of Nigerians stranded in Russia after World Cup
Libya Slavery Nigerian man begs for freedom after 5 months of captivity
Pulse Blogger Desperate bid to escape to overseas ‘heaven’
Illegal Migrants The routes to Europe
Home Sweet Home 34 Nigerians deported from the US
Obasanjo Why Nigerians should vote Buhari out in 2019 - Ex-President
Politics Here is what African leaders discussed at the 31st AU Summit in Mauritania
Italy Ambassador says at least 1500 Nigerians are in Italian prisons

Local

Snake Trade Gombe exports over 400 snakes to Britain every month – Official
Offa Robbery: Court threatens IGP Ibrahim Idris with arrest
Offa Robbery Court threatens to arrest IGP Ibrahim Idris
The Nigerian Police Force has secretly arraigned Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe in court.
Samuel Ogundipe Police say Premium Times journalist stole classified documents
DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal
Afunanya DSS appoints new spokesperson weeks after Daura's dismissal