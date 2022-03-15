Edo PDP Crisis: We are ready to take back Edo - APC Chairman

Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Philip Shaibu, in 2020, defected from the APC to the PDP to secure gubernatorial tickets for the second term, but since the governor and his deputy joined the party, there has been a crisis in the party.

Commenting on the conflict in the PDP on Monday, March 14, Imuse described their issues as self-inflicting, with the APC remaining unbothered, foreseeing dissension within the PDP after Governor Obaseki’s defection.

He said, “It is clear that the PDP is in disarray. It is a self-inflicted injury. We told the whole world that Obaseki and his co-travelers are pollutants and irritants. And wherever they go, they represent ingratitude. I am not ready to dwell on their problem. So, how they wriggle out of the problem is their problem.

“Edo APC is very well organised. Those causing problems left of their own volition, and they are now trying to destroy the party sheltering them. I wish them good luck. We are fully settled.

Our structures are in place from the state, wards, and units. We are prepared and ready to take back the governance of the state.”