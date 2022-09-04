Edo PDP candidate threatens legal action over substitution of name

Uadiale who claimed to have won the party’s primaries conducted on May 22, wondered why the party failed to issue him Certificate of Return along with others.

He alleged that his name was replaced on the list of candidates of the state chapter of the party who were presented the certificates on Wednesday in Benin.

He urged the party leadership to urgently see to it that he was not deprived of his right.

“I happened to be the candidate-elect for the party and when the nomination forms were given, I was called to come for the form at the secretariat, but on getting there, I discovered my name has been replaced.

“I tried everything possible to get the form, but to no avail. I consulted leaders across the state; I got in touch with the speaker, state House of Assembly and other members to ensure I got the form.

“I wrote letters through my lawyer to the state chairman, went to his house and begged him to let me know the reason my name was changed.

“When information came that they would present the certificates, I went there hoping that this would have been resolved for the fact that I have consulted a lot of people before, but I discovered the name has been changed.

“They replaced my name with a guy that never contested the primaries. I was in Obaseki’s camp; he was not part of the process. He did not contest the primaries with us but with another faction.

“Unfortunately, he was given the certificate to replace my candidature. I asked for the reason, but nobody was ready to explain to me. I contested the primary election and won.

“I have my result sheet, I have video clips, I have every document to prove that I was the authentic candidate produced at the primaries.

“I am pleading and appealing to the state chairman because I know him to be a good man, he has been piloting the affairs of the party in the state in a way we all appreciate.

“He should not allow himself to be used, because it will be unfair for a man like me that have fought for the party to be deprived of my right,” he said.

Uadiale said that he might be forced to seek legal action should the party fail to do the needful.

When contacted, the state party chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, said the certificates of return given out did not emanate from him but was given to him to present.

“Edo PDP does not print certificates of return. It was given to me and what was given to me was what I gave out,” he stated.

The Edo chapter of the PDP are enmeshed in legal battle over whose faction of the party the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should recognise their candidates.