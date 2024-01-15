ADVERTISEMENT
Edo NDLEA arrests 173 suspects, convicts 67 drug traffickers in 2023

News Agency Of Nigeria

173 suspects were arrested and charged to court in the year but 67 were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment by the courts in the state.

The state’s Sector Commander of the agency, Buba Wakawa, that newsmen on Sunday in Benin that the convicts were among the suspects arrested between January and December of the year under review.

According to him, out of the 173 suspects arrested and charged to court in the year, 67 were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment by the courts in the state, after they were convicted of crimes. Wakawa noted, however, that 106 cases, involving the drugs suspects, were still pending at different stages in the courts.

The sector commander further disclosed that during the year, 414 drug depended persons were arrested by the drug reduction unit across the state. These drug dependents, he said, were arrested, counselled and reunited with their families.

While appealing to the people of the state to support the agency with useful information to enable it succeed in the fight against illicit drugs, the NDLEA boss called on communities across the state to stop giving land to people for cultivation of drug substance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

