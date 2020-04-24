An Uselu Mobile Court in Benin on Friday sentenced 29 people to community service for violating the curfew order imposed by Edo Government to curtail COVID-19 spread.

The state government had on April 19 imposed a state-wide dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The curfew began on April 20. It runs from 7.00p.m. to 6.00a.m. daily.

Prosecution counsel, Mr Agbokhaode Ayo, said that the 29 people, who were apprehended at the New Benin axis, pleaded guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, ordered the convicts to carry out community service.

”The punishments include clearing drains, shrubs, picking of trash, compulsory community sensitisation and grass cutting.

”The sentences range from five to 10 days non-custodial community service,” Oare held.

The chief magistrate, however, gave the convicts an option of fine, ranging from N3,000 to N5,000.

The offenders would be handled by correctional officers during the punishment period.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the time of filing the report, 23 out of the 29 convicts had paid fines.