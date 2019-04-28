As public schools prepare to resume for a new term, Edo state government has warned parents that they would be dealt with if their children are found loitering around during school hours.

The state government gave the warning on Saturday, April 27, 2019, while announcing that public and private schools in the state would resume on Monday, April 29, 2019, for the third term of the 2018/2019 academic session.

A statement signed by Dr. Ruth Obahiagbon, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education states that Public and Private schools in Edo State will resume for the third term on April 29.

She added due to the ongoing Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) training for teachers in public primary schools. that public primary schools , public primary schools will resume on May 6.

However, Obahiagbon advised parents and guardians in the state to send their wards to school saying failure to do so would amount to a breach of Child Right Law.