Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Benin.

The statement, said, “The state government has further reviewed the curfew time in the state to commence from 10pm to 6am daily, as against 6pm to 6am. The adjustment will be effective from Tuesday, November 3, 2020.”

Osagie reiterated that the government was fully committed to the security of lives and property and was working with security agencies to ensure peace and order was fully restored in the state.

The state government had announced a 24-hour curfew in the heat of the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums, which it later reviewed to last from 4pm to 6am.