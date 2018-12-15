Edo Govt pays workers’ December salary

news

Edo Government on Friday paid salaries of workers for the month of December, following the directive of the governor of the state, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said this in a statement in Benin.

He said the governor’s decision to pay workers, mid-way into the month, was informed by the need to make money available for them to do early shopping for the Yuletide.

Osagie said the governor wanted workers to get value for their money before hike in food prices, occasioned by increased demand for goods and services.

“The governor does not want Edo workers to be caught in the middle of such manipulative tendency of middlemen and has urged workers to go about their celebrations peacefully.

“Edo workers can storm the market from today and shop for the season. 2019 promises to be a better year for workers in the state,” he said.

The governor’s aide said that, beyond prompt payment of salary, Obaseki is also committed to the welfare of workers in the state through innovative ways.

“Several reforms have been carried out in the State civil service, including world-class training for the workers, improvement of work environment and the migration from analogue to digital platform for efficiency,” Osagie said.