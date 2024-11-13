ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Okpebholo's inauguration disorder fuels worries about governance style

Segun Adeyemi

It was gathered that many guests spent hours in gridlock, and some ultimately abandoned their vehicles.

Vice President Kashim Shettima speaking at Governor Monday Okpebholo's inauguration on Tuesday, November 12. [Facebook]
Vice President Kashim Shettima speaking at Governor Monday Okpebholo's inauguration on Tuesday, November 12. [Facebook]

Traffic chaos, poor event coordination, and security concerns cast a shadow over the day, sparking doubts about the administration’s preparedness for governance.

Public affairs analyst Chief Magnus Oziegbe expressed, “If an inaugural event is this mismanaged, how can we expect competent delivery on major promises for the state?”

READ ALSO: Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators

It was alleged that attendees faced delays from the start, with congested roads and poor traffic management making it nearly impossible to reach the stadium. Many guests spent hours in gridlock, and some ultimately abandoned their vehicles.

It was gathered that upon arrival, guests found the event plagued by disorder: disheveled guards of honour, malfunctioning microphones, and an erratic schedule left attendees confused and disappointed.

Adding to the controversy was the prominent presence of Tony Kabaka, an alleged divisive political figure, which seemed to overshadow the event’s formal proceedings.

READ ALSO: Okpebholo dissolves Obaseki's MDA boards, dismisses non-civil service secretaries

Chief Oziegbe noted the need for skilled governance, remarking, “Effective leadership requires more than vision; it demands precise planning and capable administration.”

As the day turned to evening, an inaugural dinner allegedly turned chaotic, with intoxicated revelers filling the hall, forcing some guests to leave early out of discomfort or safety concerns.

For many observers, the inauguration raised pressing questions about whether the administration has the organisational skills needed for effective governance

Segun Adeyemi

