Edo Election: Commissioner of Police debunks alleged ties with Wike

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, on Monday in Benin quoted Iwo as describing the claims as “baseless” and “mischievous”.

Iwo said his deployment was a routine administrative procedure within the Police Force.

“It’s laughable to suggest that the deployment was influenced by the FCT Minister. I don’t have any personal or professional ties with him."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, associating with the FCT Minister is a thing of pride, but it is pertinent to clear the air that our paths have never crossed in any way.

“The CP is not an electoral umpire as such, I cannot determine the outcome of an election as more senior officers, including two DIGs, AIGs, CPs, and other senior officers have been deployed to supervise the conduct of the Edo election.

“Moreso, the innovations adopted by the INEC do not accrue any powers or privileges to the Police to influence the outcome of any election.

“On this note, the command condemns this mischievous news and wishes to urge the good people of Edo State to disregard the unfounded story,” he said.