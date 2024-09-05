ADVERTISEMENT
Edo declares cholera outbreak, confirms 6 cases

News Agency Of Nigeria

He advised against self-medication urging persons suffering from watery stool and diarrhoea to visit the hospital for treatment.

Dr Stephenson Ojeifo, Director of Public Health in the ministry, announced this during a news conference in Benin.

Ojeifo said that the six confirmed cases were identified among the 40 suspected cholera cases recorded to date in the state.

“We sent 23 suspected samples that tested positive to the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) to the National Reference Laboratory in Abuja for a confirmatory test.

“We also have three suspected samples that tested negative for RDT but with obvious clinical signs and symptoms.

“The total number of samples sent to the national reference laboratory for confirmatory testing is 26.

“As of Tuesday this week, we received 15 results out of which six were confirmed positive for cholera and we are still expecting some outstanding results,” he said.

He noted that while the results were expected, the patients were managed in line with the cholera protocol management procedure.

“The patients are well and have been discharged and luckily we have not had any person in the community that have come down with symptoms of cholera,” he said.

He also said that three of the confirmed cases of the disease were from Egor, two from Uhunmwonde and one was from Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area.

He noted that more actions had been taken to ensure that the outbreak was adequately addressed.

“We are activating all pillars to swing into actions to help in addressing the outbreak we have in our hands.

“The state, in collaboration with the Edo Primary Health Care Development Agency, has selected some Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at the grassroots to manage suspected cholera cases.

“The University of Benin Teaching Hospital; Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua; Edo State University Teaching Hospital, Auchi; and the Central Hospital, Benin City, have been mapped as the referral centre point for the management of severe suspected cholera cases.

“But we now have selected PHCs at the different local government areas with doctors and nurses to adequately manage these cases,” Ojeifo said.

He advised against self-medication urging persons suffering from watery stool and diarrhoea to visit the hospital for treatment.

He also urged the public to stay calm, practise good hygiene and sanitation as well as promptly report suspected Cholera cases to relevant authorities.

