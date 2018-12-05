Pulse.ng logo
Edo govt confirms spread of Yellow Fever to 10 LGs, says 9 dead

  • Published:
Edo govt confirms spread of Yellow Fever to 10 LGs, says 9 dead play

The early and severe symptoms of Yellow Fever explained

(Emergency Management and Safety Solutions)

The Edo state government has confirmed the spread of the Yellow Fever epidemic to 10 Local Government Areas in the state.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

According to Punch, Osifo also revealed that nine people have died as a result of the Yellow Fever outbreak.

He said “Already, nine persons have been reported dead so far since the epidemic was first reported.

“We have recorded nine cases of yellow fever. The disease has spread to 10 LGA’s out of the 18 LGA’s in Edo State.

“Late arrival is the problem we have. We have informed the Honourable Minister of Health.”

According to Osifo, the Federal Government has promised to provide more  vaccines.

Reports say the first confirmed case of Yellow Fever was detected in Kwara State on September 12, 2017.

According to the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the outbreak is currently active in 14 states: Kwara, Kogi, Kano, Zamfara, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Niger, Katsina, Edo, Ekiti, Rivers, Anambra, FCT, and Benue.

What is Yellow Fever

Yellow Fever  is an acute viral haemorrhagic fever. It is caused by a Flavivirus and transmitted by infected Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes. It’s called 'yellow fever' because of jaundice (yellowish colouration of the eyes) in some infected individuals.

Symptoms

Yellow fever virus incubates in the body for 3 to 6 days once it is contracted. Then, the initial symptoms begin to show. They include headaches, muscle aches, joint aches, chills, fever, loss of appetite, and nausea or vomiting.

In most cases, symptoms disappear after 3 to 4 days. In others, some people do not experience any symptoms.

ALSO READ: Here's all you need to know about Yellow Fever

Treatment

According to WedMD, “there is no cure for the viral infection itself, medical treatment of yellow fever focuses on easing symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, and dehydration. Because of the risk of internal bleeding, avoid aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.”

However, it can be prevented by taking the Yellow Fever vaccination.

