The passage of the bill followed the consideration by the Committee of the Whole, of the joint report by the House Committees on Education and Health.

The motion to subject the report to the committee of the whole was moved by the Leader, Mr Roland Asoro, and seconded by Emmanuel Agbaje, member representing Akoko-Edo II.

When signed into law, the bill will enable those seeking careers in nursing to obtain National Nursing Certificates from the university.

The school of nursing when established will also provide the desired manpower to support the health sector in the state.

The Speaker, Francis Okiye, directed that copies of the bill be forwarded to the Governor for his assent.

In a related development, the speaker announced that the assembly received 30 copies of a bill for a law to establish the Edo State Signage and Advertisement Agency.