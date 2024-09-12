Edo Assembly kicks as IGP suspends local security outfit ahead guber poll

The Majority Leader of the House, Charity Aiguobarueghian, said that the security network was established in line with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Aiguobarueghian told newsmen in Benin that the security network would continue to protect the people regardless of the IG’s pronouncement.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the I-G had on Wednesday ordered the suspension of the activities of the security network till further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egbetokun, who warned the security network to stay off the governorship election, said the mandate to secure the election rested on the police.

Aiguobarueghian stressed that it was only the court of law that could order suspension, ban or void the Edo security network.

Aiguobarueghian emphasised the importance of ESSN in the provision of security and helping to secure lives and property, especially in the rural areas of the state.

The lawmaker also recalled how the local security network was of great help during the ENDSARS protest in the state.

“The Edo State House of Assembly, pursuant to its function and powers as enshrined in Section 4 of the Constitution as amended, had the powers to legislate on maintenance of peace and order in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Edo State is among the 23 out of 36 states with an internal community police network established to provide security and order.

” These functions and powers are clearly provided for by the constitution and cannot be challenged by anybody except through the courts, ” he said.