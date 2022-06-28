Edo: 114 inmates regain freedom in 3 months

According to her, “64 of the inmates were freed from the Oko Correctional Centre, while 50 others were released from the Benin Correctional Centre between the month of April and June 2022”.

She noted that on April 22, Oko facility had 55 awaiting inmates with bailable offences and that at the end, 21 inmates were released.

She also said that in May, Oko facility had 64 awaiting inmates with bailable offences and at the end, 28 were released while in June 15 of them also got released.

Ikpomwonba said that the Benin Correctional Centre was not also left out in the exercise by the committee, adding that in April, 25 of them were freed.

Going further, Ikpomwonba said in May, the Benin facility had 20 released in addition to five in June.