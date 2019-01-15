The Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal has not handed over yet.

On Sunday, January 13, 2019, Channels TV reported that Edgal had been redeployed the Force headquarters in Abuja.

According to reports, he was reportedly removed after he failed to provide adequate security for the flag-off of the APC governorship campaign on January 8, 2019.

Kayode Egbetokun was subsequently named the new acting Commissioner of Police in Lagos.

Vanguard reports that Edgal’s redeployment was reversed by another directive ‘from above’.

According to Daily Post, he confirmed the report saying: “I am sure that you know Mr Kayode Egbetokun, he is an old timer in the command.

“You all know that our first job is about order and direction; we were about concluding the handing and taking over procedure when we were instructed by our bosses from Abuja to suspend action for now. So, there will be no change of guard for now. Of course, we would keep the press briefed about any development.

“But I am happy, humbled that you find it serious enough for you all to come to witness what we are doing here. I consider it an honor.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has appointed an acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu.