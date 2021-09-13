ECWA pastor macheted to death in Kaduna, El-Rufai sorry

The state's Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Sunday, September 12, 2021 the cleric first disappeared after he departed for Kafanchan on Saturday, September 11.

A search party found his corpse on Sunday at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce.

"He was apparently attacked and macheted to death," the commissioner said.

The state's governor, Nasir El-Rufai, described the killing as 'horrifying and cruel' and prayed for the soul of the deceased.

He appealed to his family and community to maintain calm as security agencies hunt his killers.

"Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area," Aruwan said.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.