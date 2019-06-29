Almost five years after the death of Mrs Stella Adadevoh, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has honored the late doctor for her role in preventing the spread of the Ebola Virus Disease in 2014.

The ECOWAS Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari presented the award at the 55th Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on Saturday, June 29, 2019, to late Adadevoh’s son, Mr. Bankole Cardoso, on behalf of his mother in Abuja.

The president tweeted: "Today, in my capacity as ECOWAS Chairman, I presented a posthumous ECOWAS Award of Excellence to Mr. Bankole Cardoso, on behalf of his mother, the late Dr. Stella Adadevoh. Dr. Adadevoh’s sacrifice and heroism, for Nigeria, in the fight against Ebola, will never be forgotten".

You’ll recall that Adadevoh, was confirmed to test positive for Ebola virus disease on August 4, 2014, after treating Liberian-American lawyer, Patrick Sawyer, who was believed to have introduced Ebola epidemic into Nigeria.

After being treated, Adadevoh died on August 19, 2014.