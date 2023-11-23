ECOWAS Court to rule on Niger Republic’s case against Tinubu, others

Niger Republic filed a lawsuit against the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on their nation following a military takeover earlier this year.

The court conducted a compelling hearing on Monday, November 21, 2023, where arguments were presented by Niger Republic's representatives, shedding light on the adverse effects of the sanctions.

The sanctions, initiated under the leadership of President Tinubu, have allegedly resulted in severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, medication, and electricity.

The representatives of Niger Republic argued that these shortages were a direct consequence of border closures and interrupted power supply from Nigeria.

Moukaila Yaye and other legal representatives fervently pleaded for the immediate suspension of the sanctions, stating the dire humanitarian consequences faced by the people of Niger.

They noted the impact on the availability of basic necessities, raising concerns about the well-being of the population.

Simultaneously, the ECOWAS Parliament has echoed the plea for reconsideration of the sanctions. Addressing the collective suffering experienced by women and children in the affected regions, Senator Ali Ndume, Nigeria’s Senate Chief Whip, stated the need for a compassionate approach in dealing with the situation.

As the court prepares to deliver its verdict, the case has drawn attention to the broader implications of sanctions on the well-being of the citizens of Niger Republic.

