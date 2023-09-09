ADVERTISEMENT
Economist lauds Sanwo-Olu’s achievements in 100 days of 2nd term

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ekpo commended the governor for progressing with this plan and advised him to continue to do so in the future.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Ekpo gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos while reacting on Sanwo-Olu’s 100 days back in office for second term.

NAN recalls that the Lagos State governor was re-elected for a second term in office on March 18.

According to him, one notable accomplishment is the progress made on the Lagos Blue Line Rail project, expected to significantly ease transportation and help mitigate the impact of the oil subsidy removal.

Ekpo, Chairman of the Foundation of Economic Research and Training (FERT), noted that the project remained a major milestone in assisting workers in coping with the economic hardships resulting from the subsidy removal.

The economist expressed appreciation for the 50 per cent fare reduction on all transportation means owned and operated by the government.

He maintained that the reduction would provide relief to commuters and further support residents to navigate the economic challenges brought about by the removal of the petrol subsidy.

According to him, it is noteworthy that Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s administration has initiated the implementation of the Lagos State 30-year development plan within his first 100 days back in the office.

Ekpo commended the governor for progressing with this plan and advised him to continue to do so in the future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that construction of the 13-kilometer blue line rail began in 2009 and was inaugurated by Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Sept. 4.

The project faced delays, due to funding constraints, but it is now completed.

Once fully operational, the blue line rail is expected to transport an estimated 150,000 passengers daily, with each trip accommodating up to 1,200 passengers.

This will significantly reduce travel time from Mile 2 to Marina, cutting it down from three hours to just 25 minutes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

