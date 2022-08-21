RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ebonyi women, govt. tango over disruption of meeting by Ebubeagu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Members of the Eastern Nigeria regional security organisation, Ebubeagu Security Outfit in Ebonyi disrupted a meeting of women in the state on Saturday.

Ebonyi women, govt. tango over disruption of meeting by Ebubeagu. [LIB]
They called on the Inspector-General of the Police (IGP) and rights groups to come to their aid and protect their rights.

Mrs Charity Chukwuemeka, President, Umuada Ebonyi Women called for intervention by the IGP, stating that the Nigerian 1999 Constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender.

“It is not new or alien to the Igbo that women meet every August to discuss and chart the best possible developmental ideas and projects to improve the well-being and welfare of our people,’’ she said.

Reacting to the protest, however, Mr Panchris Ikechukwu-Eze, Special Assistant to Gov. David Umahi on Internal Security dismissed the protesters action.

Ikechukwu-Eze actually led Ebubeagu operatives to the venue of the meeting.

He explained that its disruption was based on credible information that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) planned the meeting.

